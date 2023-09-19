Deafening smash-and-grab robbery takes place at a Kay Jewelers in Victorville

At least two robbers were spotted using hammers to smash open the cases at a Kay Jewelers in a Victorville Mall. Cell phone videos captured the deafening moments of the smash-and-grab robbery.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the Victor Valley Mall on Monday, September 18, a little after 12:30 p.m. In the video, the suspects spent some time trying to smash open the cases and then started putting all the jewelry in a white trash bin they brought.

Deputies say the suspects ran off before they could make it to the mall.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in the Key Jewelers incident.

Less than two weeks before Monday's incident, the Victor Valley Mall was at the center of a different smash-and-grab robbery involving one of the shopping center's jewelry stores. Back on September 6, three men in ski masks targeted the Don Roberto's Jewelers. No arrests were announced in that incident and deputies aren't sure if Kay Jeweler and Don Roberto's incidents were related.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call 760-241-2911.