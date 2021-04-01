Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Los Angeles Thursday through Easter Sunday

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Los Angeles on Thursday with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff where they will stay through Easter Sunday, the White House announced.

The Vice President will travel to Oakland, California on Monday, April 5, where she will focus on topics ranging from water infrastructure to small businesses.

On Tuesday, April 6, the Vice President will travel to Chicago where her focus will be on vaccine equity, and after she will return to Washington, D.C.

Additional details surrounding the Vice President's trip were not immediately available.

