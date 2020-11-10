Veterans Day 2020: Discounts and freebies offered to vets, active-duty military

article

Several restaurants and retailers are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel on Wednesday by offering freebies and discounts in honor of Veterans Day 2020.

Proof of service, such as military identification, is typically required. Some businesses may allow dressing in uniform as a form of proof. It’s best to call ahead to confirm the deal is being offered in your area.

Here is a list of deals being offered on Wednesday, unless other wise noted:

Veterans Day 2020 freebies and deals

7-Eleven: Those with a Veterans Advantage account can link it to 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers, including a free coffee or Big Gulp.

Applebee's: Free meal offered from a limited menu at participating locations. Dine-in only, but offers may vary based on local mandates and guidelines.

Bar Louie: Free craft burger or flatbread of customer’s choice. Dine-in only.

Biggby Coffee: Free brewed coffee.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper drink.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu of seven home-style favorites. Dine-in only.

Bonefish Grill: Receive 10% off year-round.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Receive 20% off.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree from a special menu.

Carolina Roadhouse: Receive 50% off an entree.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase through Nov. 11. Dine-in only. 10% discount also offered year-round.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu. Dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Dine-in only. Chain also donating $10 Cracker Barrel gift card to Operation Homefront for each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold in the month of November.

Denny's: Free “Build Your Own” Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich.

Dunkin': Free doughnut of customer’s choice.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee.

Friendly's: Free All-American meal for lunch or dinner.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards through Nov. 30. Cards can be used through May 31, 2021 for dine-in only, Monday-Thursday.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. Dine-in only.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from American Roadhouse menu.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt: First six ounces of frozen yogurt.

National Parks: Free lifetime access to all U.S. national parks. Offers includes active-duty personnel, veterans and Gold Star families.

Nekter Juice Bar: Free 16-ounce juice or smoothie.

O'Charley's: Free dine-in only meal. Chain offers 10% discount year-round.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product. Chain offers 10% discount on entire check year-round to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and all first responders.

Publix: 10% discount for in-store purchases only. Excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert. Dine-in only.

Red Robin: Beginning Nov. 12 through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members get free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries.

Smashburger: Free Double Burger with any purchase.

Smokey Bones: Free meal from a special menu. Chain offers 10% discount year-round.

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie of choice.

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee.Wendy's: Free small breakfast combo at participating locations between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Not valid for mobile orders or at kiosk.

White Castle: Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal.

Yard House: Free appetizer.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.