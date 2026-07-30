Ventura man accused of attempted murder after attack on woman he met at downtown bar

The Brief Ventura police arrested Ignacio Anzaldo on charges including attempted murder following a severe domestic violence attack. Anzaldo allegedly kidnapped, threatened, and cut the victim with a knife before a bystander intervened, allowing her to escape. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.



A man is in custody facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after a domestic violence incident left a woman with severe injuries in Ventura County.

What we know:

On July 25, shortly after 10 p.m., a woman with serious injuries arrived at the Ventura Police Department headquarters. Paramedics transported her to Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC) for emergency treatment.

According to police, the incident began after the victim and the suspect left a bar in downtown Ventura in a vehicle.

The suspect became angry, physically attacked her, and threatened her life, authorities said. He then allegedly drove her to a remote area on Wheeler Canyon Road in Santa Paula, where he threatened to kill her and cut her with a knife.

A nearby resident heard the commotion and intervened, interrupting the attack and allowing the victim to escape. She eventually reached police headquarters to report the incident.

Officers ocated the suspect, 33-year-old Ignacio Anzaldo, and took him into custody.

Anzaldo was booked into the Ventura County Jail on multiple severe charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, domestic violence, destruction of evidence, and criminal threats.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the current medical condition of the victim.

The investigation remains active as detectives gather additional evidence and statements related to the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Fabian Gutierrez at 805-339-4428.