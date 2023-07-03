VIDEO: Ventura family has emotional reunion on Good Day LA after missing boy is found safe

It’s a Fourth of July holiday miracle!

An eight-year-old boy who went missing while riding his bike in his Ventura neighborhood was reunited with his mother live on Good Day LA.

Before he was found, family members and authorities were desperate to find Angel Chacon. He went missing while riding his bike outside his apartment complex on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. Angel was under the care of his 17-year-old brother while his mother was at work.

His mother, Rosa Chacon, contacted authorities around 8:30 p.m. and officials believe she may have been out looking for her son on her own before alerting them of her son's disappearance.

The Ventura Police Department launched a full-scale search including the use of a drone. Detectives went door-to-door and continued searching the surrounding neighborhood.

Angel and Rosa Chacon have an emotional reunion.

By 7:30 a.m. Monday, he was apparently found on a bike path nearby. Authorities subsequently took him back home for a tearful reunion with his mother.

Rosa Chacon told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette she's thankful for Ventura PD and everyone who helped find her son.

