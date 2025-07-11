Ventura County mom out on bail after alleged DUI crash that killed 5-year-old son, innocent woman

article

A Fillmore mother is out on bail after she was arrested in connection with a suspected DUI crash that resulted in the death of her own 5-year-old son and an innocent woman, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

The double-fatal crash happened on July 2 in the area of 1305 Ventura Street in Fillmore, sheriff's deputies said.

An investigation revealed two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lanes of Ventura Street just west of D Street.

One of the drivers, 56-year-old Myryam Castillo of Fillmore, allegedly drank alcohol before driving her vehicle across the two-way center turn lane of Ventura Street, authorities said. She then proceeded to travel eastbound in the westbound lanes before she allegedly struck the front of another vehicle, driven by 33-year-old Maria Dondiego of Oxnard.

Dondiego died at the scene. Castillo's 5-year-old son, who was inside the car with her during the collision, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Family identified the boy as Lucien Jose Iñiguez Jr.

Two other children sustained serious injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of Dondiego, the two children were identified as Dondiego's children. Her 5-year-old daughter remains in critical condition and her 12-year-old son is recovering from serious injuries, loved ones said.

Castillo was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. She was booked and later released after posting $100,000 bail.

What we don't know:

The latest conditions of the two children are unknown.

It's unclear when Castillo will appear in court.

What they're saying:

According to his obituary, Iñiguez Jr. had just graduated from preschool. Family remembered the young boy as "truly a ray of sunshine" whose "smile lit up every room."

"He brought joy to everyone who knew him, always ready with a hug, a laugh, or a silly moment to brighten the day. Lucien had a special way of making people feel seen adn loved - his spirit was pure and his love was endless," the obituary read.

Lucien Jose Iñiguez Jr. / Dignity Memorial

Dondiego is remembered as a devoted mother and wife and "a light in every life she touched."

"Mary had a huge heart, she was a giver, dreamer, and community soul," according to the GoFundMe page. All money raised will go toward Dondiego's funeral and toward her husband "as he steps into the role of sole caretaker for their children."

According to her obituary page, Dondiego was a "talented baker, a savvy business owner, and compassionate paraeducator" whose proudest work was "the impact she made in her community."

"She was a fierce advocate for the immigrant community, using her voice to uplift others, help families access resources, and supported local activism."

Maria "Mary" Dondiego Anguiano / Garcia Mortuary

What's next:

Anyone who witnessed the collision or possesses any information about the incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Bradley Bordon at (805)-388-5146 or via email at bradley.bordon@ventura.org.