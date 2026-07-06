$1.3M worth of stolen luxury vehicles discovered in SoCal vehicle theft crew operation

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The Brief Ventura County authorities arrested LA residents Brandon Taylor, 27, and John Ivy, 39, following an investigation into a sophisticated luxury auto theft ring. The ring utilized cloned VINs, fake registration papers, and fictitious plates to hide high-end vehicles stolen across Southern California, starting with a 2026 Corvette theft in May. Raids in North Hollywood and LA uncovered key fobs, fake documents, and eight luxury vehicles—including a Lamborghini and two Porsches—totaling more than $1.3 million in recovered property.



Ventura County authorities announced two men were arrested following a lengthy and complex investigation into a vehicle theft operation that targeted luxury and high-performance cars across Southern California, pulling in $1.3 million in stolen rides.

Timeline:

See a key list of dates below:

May 19, 2026: A 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, worth an estimated $105,000, was stolen from a dealership in Thousand Oaks during the early morning hours.

May and June 2026: Detectives launched an investigation using physical evidence, covert operations, and help from other agencies to track down a larger criminal crew using fraudulent registrations, altered VIN numbers, and fake license plates.

July 1, 2026: Detectives pulled off a coordinated bust in Los Angeles County and arrested the suspects, identified as Brandon Taylor and John Ivy.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, authorities said search warrants were served in Los Angeles and North Hollywood where they seized a mountain of evidence, including high-end vehicle key fobs, blank temporary license plates, fake vehicle documentation, and electronic devices.

They also recovered the following vehicles:

Lamborghini Aventador valued at approximately $450,000

Porsche 911 Carrera valued at approximately $240,000

Porsche 911 Targa valued at approximately $240,000

BMW X7 M60i valued at approximately $110,000

GMC Hummer valued at approximately $100,000

Ford Shelby GT500 valued at approximately $89,000

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 valued at approximately $70,000

Chevrolet Colorado valued at approximately $35,000

Taylor, 27, and Ivy, 39, both from Los Angeles, were arrested on charges that include vehicle theft, conspiracy, and possession of stolen vehicles.

The two remain in custody at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility, and their bail has been set at $250,000 each. The case has been passed along to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, and the investigation is still ongoing.