Ventura County couple convicted of murdering man's ex-girlfriend

The Brief Margarita Jimenez and Jorge Garfias were convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Yanelly Vargas. The jury also found that Jimenez personally and intentionally used a firearm in the murder. The two defendants were found not guilty of kidnapping the victim, and a court trial for additional factors is scheduled for a later date.



A man and woman from Ventura County were convicted of murdering one of their exes, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Margarita Jimenez, 34, of Oxnard, and Jorge Garfias, 38, of Ventura, were convicted by a jury of murdering Yanelly Vargas, 30.

The incident happened on March 17, 2024 just before midnight outside a bar near East Wooley Road and Industrial Avenue.

According to investigators, Vargas was lured outside the bar with a text from her ex-boyfriend, Garfias.

Garfias and his new girlfriend, Jimenez, then took Vargas to an alley and beat her. When Vargas tried to escape, Jimenez got out of Garfias' truck and shot her once in the chest with a handgun, surveillance video shows. Jimenez tried to shoot Vargas a second time before she and Garfias drove away from the scene.

Responding officers found Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound. She was surrounded by a blood trail and a blood-stained yellow rope was found next to her, officials said.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

An autopsy later confirmed Vargas died from a gunshot wound to the chest and had also suffered multiple blunt force injuries and that there were signs of strangulation.

Investigators said evidence recovered at the scene, including a spent 9mm shell casing and acrylic nails, were linked to Jimenez when she was arrested on April 3.

Garfias was arrested the same day.

Dig deeper:

Jimenez and Garfias were found not guilty of kidnapping Vargas.

However, the jury determined that Jimenez personally and intentionally discharged a firearm in the killing.

A court trial for additional allegations and factors is set for Sept. 8.

What they're saying:

Deputy District Attorney Hyla Schneir thanked the Oxnard Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

"We appreciate the jury’s attention and careful consideration of the evidence. We hope that this verdict brings a sense of closure to Yanelly’s family and friends," she said.