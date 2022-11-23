Police looking for suspect who shot tourists in Venice

Police are looking for the suspect who shot two tourists in Venice earlier this summer

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as Brandon Manyo Dixon.

On July 30, Dixon, his friend and two tourists from the United Kingdom got involved in a verbal argument outside a bar in the 20 block of Windward Ave. The fight then got physical and violent. The suspect, with a gun in his hand, chased down both tourists. As the tourists were running away, the suspect shot at them then fled the scene, police reported.

Both victims sustained significant injuries and were hospitalized.

Brandon Manyo Dixon

Police released Dixon's photo and surveillance video of the incident in hopes the public might recognize and identify him.

Dixon is wanted with the attempted murder of both tourists. Police say Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him call 911 for immediate assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pacific Division Robbery Detective Jurado D: (310) 482-6369, C: (323) 229-6286 or via email at 32284@lapd.online. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

A similar incident happened in February. Tourists from Florida were robbed and shot by a group of masked men in Venice.