Bodybuilders take over Venice Beach for Muscle Beach Championship

While many will enjoy the Labor Day holiday with delicious treats, those who have been dieting and training for months will hit the stage for the Muscle Beach Championship.

The outdoor amateur bodybuilding competition takes place at the Venice Beach Recreation Center on 1800 Ocean Front Walk.

Prejudging for athletes began at 10 a.m. and finals are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The athletes will be judged on various components including symmetry and conditioning.

The competition will debut an Angel Bikini Class category for Monday’s competition, which appears to be similar to the Diva Fitness Model category for the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion Federation.

Other divisions include bikini, figure, men’s physique, wellness, and bodybuilding, and vintage bikini.

