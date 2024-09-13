Venice Canals rapes: Murder suspect pleads no contest, accepting life in prison, LAPD detective says

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Jones, the man at the center of the Venice Canals rapes, pled no contest to all counts and is accepting life behind bars for the murder and rape of 53-year-old Sarah Alden and the rape of 54-year-old Mary Klein, Los Angeles Police Department detective Brent Hopkins tells FOX 11.

The news of the sentencing comes without possibility of parole, the LAPD detective told FOX 11's Hailey Winslow. He will serve two additional sentences back-to-back: 107-years-to-life in prison and eight years in prison, the detective said.

As a result of his "no contest," essentially reflected as "guilty" pleas, he forfeits his right to appeal.

"This is the best possible outcome for everyone, including Mr. Jones," Hopkins told Winslow.

"We spend a lot of time focusing on the actions of this one evil guy doing something unspeakable," Hopkins said. "But when you think of the overall of this story, and how the community came together to support the victims Mary and Sarah, rather than question humanity, it actually reaffirmed my faith in people’s goodness. Looking at how the Venice neighborhood looks out for each other and was supportive in bringing Mr. Jones to justice reminded me that this is who we are as a people."

Mary along with Sarah’s son and best friend, read an impassioned victim impact statement in court on Friday..

Jones has a restitution hearing in November 2024. As he heads off to prison, the rebuilding begins for everyone else.

