Vehicle explodes in Montclair, briefly knocking out power in area

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Montclair
FOX 11



The FBI is investigating reports of a vehicle that exploded in Montclair.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. - Authorities are investigating an exploded vehicle in Montclair Monday morning.

The Montclair Police Department responded to calls of an explosion in the 4500 block of Kingsley Street a little after 12 a.m. Neighbors told Montclair PD that the explosion briefly knocked out power in the area.

When officers made their way to the scene, they spotted a badly damaged car. FBI is helping Montclair PD with the investigation.

As of Monday night, a suspect has not been identified in the explosion. 

Police say the area is now deemed safe. No one was hurt in the boom and nearby homes and cars did not sustain any damage in the explosion, Montclair PD said.