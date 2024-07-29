Vegas slots player hits $2 million jackpot on $3 bet

Someone very lucky in Las Vegas is going home $2 million richer after hitting it big at a local casino.

The visitor was down to their last bet Friday at the Palms Casino Resort when she decided to make a $3 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slots, the casino said.

That bet turned her into a millionaire!

"OMG! A classic Club Serrano member just struck gold with a $3 bet and won a dazzling $2 million. SLAY," the casino tweeted after the big win.

Palms also posted a series of photos on Facebook showing the slot machine screen summoning the winner to call an attendant, as well as a group picture that apparently shows the winner.

"When you win over $2,000,000.. you take a group pic!"

"A $3 bet with 46 cents left, how awesome!" one person commented on the photos.

The winner was reportedly a Texas bartender, who along with her boyfriend was immediately upgraded to the penthouse suite and had 24/7 security.

All gambling winnings — specifically those from lottery payouts, poker tournaments, horse races and slot machines — are taxable at the federal level.