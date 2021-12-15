Vegas Raiders land Super Bowl 58 in 2024

The Super Bowl is heading to Las Vegas in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Wednesday.

In a statement on the team's website, Davis said the team is "thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024."

This won't be the first big event for one the league's newest stadiums. Allegiant Stadium will host this year's Pro Bowl and the 2022 NFL Draft as well. The Draft was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in April 2020, ahead of the team's innaugral Vegas season, but those plans were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's only the beginning," Davis said. "But for now Las Vegas, the Super Bowl is coming to the sports and entertainment capital of the world."

It's already announced the New Orleans Saints will host Super Bowl 59.

The announcement comes after a season in which the Raiders haven't been without scandal. In October, head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his position after emails surfaced from his time at ESPN that were both racist and homophobic. He's since sued the league.

In November, the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after he was arrested for DUI. Ruggs crashed with another vehicle, killing one woman. Police found Ruggs was driving 156 mph just seconds before the collision.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.