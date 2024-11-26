'Vanderpump Rules' to return for 12th season with revamped cast

It was the best days of their lives and now, "Vanderpump Rules" stars a new era with an entirely new cast.

On Tuesday, it was reported by multiple outlets that the cast of previous seasons, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay, have been fired.

The shocking update comes the day after Sandoval and Schwartz announced their bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, would close by the end of the year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz closing LA bar by end of 2024

"The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between," Lisa Vanderpump said in a released statement. "I can't thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all…cheers to the next generation."

Vanderpump will continue to make appearances on the show.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

The hit reality show took viewers by storm, showing the lives of "SURvers," many aspiring actors and models, who worked at the West Hollywood hot spot, SUR.

In the years since, viewers have watch the cast members get married and become parents.

In 2020, original cast members Stassi Schroder and Kristen Doute were fired for an incident involving Faith Stowers, the sole Black cast member on the show at the time.

Months later, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were released from the show.

Earlier this year, Taylor, Doute and Cartwright starred in the "Vanderpump Rules," spinoff called "The Valley."

The show’s second season is expected to show Taylor and Cartwright’s rocky road to filing for divorce.

The new stars of "Vanderpump Rules" have not been announced.