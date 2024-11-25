‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz closing LA bar by end of 2024
LOS ANGELES - It was a good run.
On Monday, it was announced that Schwartz and Sandy’s bar in Los Angeles’ Franklin Village neighborhood, owned by "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, would close by the end of the year.
In recent seasons of the Bravo reality show, fans have watched as the Tom and Tom duo navigated opening the bar, as well as two very public break-ups. Sandoval had an affair with co-star Rachel, AKA Raquel, Leviss following a 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix, known as "Scandoval," and before that, Katie Maloney filed for divorce from Schwartz.
After a rocky road as documented on the show, the bar opened its doors in Nov. 2022.
Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Bravo via Getty Images)
SUGGESTED COVERAGE:
- 'Vanderpump Rules' star Raquel Leviss’ parents ask for help from FBI amid death threats
- 'Vanderpump Rules' star Rachel Leviss revenge porn lawsuit moves forward
Now, another chapter is nearing its end.
"Schwartz & Sandy’s will be closing its doors by the end of December, but not without one last celebration! We’re hosting themed events all month long – from an Ugly Sweater Night, a Pyjama Party, even a Taylor Swift Bash," a statement posted to social media said.
The statement continued to say, "To our amazing staff and the patrons who’ve walked through our doors: thank you for everything. You are (and always have been) the backbone of Schwartz & Sandy’s…let’s make this month one to remember."
For fans seeking a "Vanderpump Rules" experience in 2025, they can still enjoy TomTom, Pump and SUR located in the heart of West Hollywood.
At this point, it remains unclear if the hit Emmy-nominated reality show has been renewed for a 12th season.