Van Nuys street takeover turns violent, police car window smashed

A street takeover in Van Nuys turned violent when people smashed the window of a patrol vehicle.

The takeover happened Sunday night at the intersection of Vanowen St. and Woodley Ave.

According to LAPD, police tried to break up the takeover, but their patrol car was quickly surrounded by a large group of people who were watching. Officers left the area for safety reasons.

The department said the back window of their cruiser was smashed. So far, no arrests have been made.

Another street takeover also occurred this weekend near the USC campus. Several fire hydrants were turned on, spilling gallons of water into the street.

It happened just after midnight on West Jefferson Blvd. and South Figueroa St.

Water from a fire hydrant spills onto the street during a street takeover near USC.

The takeover lasted only a few minutes, police said. There were reports of shots fired, but that was later determined to be the sound of fireworks.

Several people were briefly detained, no arrests were made.