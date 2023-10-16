Van Nuys High School student suffers ‘medical incident’ on campus

A student at Van Nuys High School was under medical supervision Monday after they suffered what officials called a "medical incident."

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Unified School District said after the incident, the student was supervised by medical personnel and that "emergency medication was not administered to the impacted student based on a preliminary evaluation."

"We take the health and safety of our students very seriously. Every effort is made to ensure our students learn in a safe environment. Los Angeles Unified maintains an ongoing partnership with local health agencies, community partners and medical experts to provide training to school staff and education for our school communities," an LAUSD spokesperson said.

Operations at the school resumed as scheduled and no further information was released.