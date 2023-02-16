Van Nuys HS on lockdown after child brings gun to school: LAPD

article

Van Nuys High School is on lockdown Thursday afternoon as the Los Angeles Police Department investigates a report of a child with a gun.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. at the school located in the 6500 block of Cedros Avenue.

SkyFOX images from the scene show a heavy police presence in the perimeter surrounding the school.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.