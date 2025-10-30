Person found dead after firefighters put out fire at Valley Village apartment building

article

The Brief A fire broke out inside a Valley Village apartment unit late Thursday morning. It took a team of 44 firefighters to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby units. One person was declared dead once firefighters searched the unit.



One person was found dead after Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down a fire at an apartment building in the San Fernando Valley late Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. at the two-story, garden-style apartment building located at 11915 W. Kling St. in Valley Village, located near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Radford Avenue.

A crew of 44 firefighters conducted an offensive operation and extinguished a fire in a unit on the first floor of the building.

During their search, firefighters discovered a person inside the apartment. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units and all surviving residents will be able to return to their apartments.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation by LAFD arson investigators.