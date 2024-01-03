Valentina Magana: 13-year-old goes missing in LA on family vacation

article

The search continues Wednesday for 13-year-old Valentina Morales Magana, who disappeared while on vacation with her family in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Magana was last seen near Los Angeles International Airport near 98th Street and Airport Boulevard on Tuesday around 2 p.m.

According to police, Magana got into an argument with her mother and left the area. The family was on vacation in LA from Mexico.

Magana does not have a phone and no known relatives in the area, police said.

The teen is described as 5'3" tall, weighing 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call Detective Bruce O'Brian at 310-482-6366, or 877-LAPD-247, Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.