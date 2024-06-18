Vagos biker gang member arrested; 1 remains at large following house search

article

California authorities said a member of the Vagos motorcycle gang was arrested and another remains at large following the search of a home in Kern County.

Officials with the Kern County Sheriff’s Department said they launched a policing project on Friday, June 14, after they became aware of multiple Vagos Motorcycle Club members who were harassing customers at a business in Tehachapi.

Tehachapi is a mountainous community roughly 40 miles east of Bakersfield.

Deputies then searched a home in the 20000 block of Dawn Avenue where they found gang paraphernalia, a firearm hidden inside a Vagos vest, a second firearm concealed in a motorcycle, a fully automatic machine gun and a 40MM launcher.

Kern County investigators said 37-year-old Angela Vasquez was arrested at the home on numerous charges including firearm charges, child endangerment and gang enhancement.

KCSD also obtained a $350,000 Ramey warrant for 41-year-old Ulisses Navarette for multiple felonies and gang enhancement.

Ulisses Navarette (Kern County Sheriff's Department)

Navarette remains at large.

Those with more information are asked to contact the KCSD at 661-861-3110.