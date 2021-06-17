UTLA approves deal with LAUSD on full in-person return to classes

article

The teacher's union gave LAUSD the green light to go back to a full in-person return to classes for the 2021-2022 school year.

UTLA announced Thursday night in a press release that of the 12,193 ballots cast, 94% voted yes on the agreement between the teacher's union and the district.

"With the approval of this agreement, schools across Los Angeles will have critical COVID safety protocols in place when we welcome students back to the joys of full-time in-person learning," said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz in a press release. "The pandemic has challenged students, families, and educators in ways unimaginable, but it has also triggered innovation and taught us lasting lessons about the power of public education to heal. Educators are committed to meeting our students where they are and creating the healthy, healing, equitable schools that our students and their families deserve."

Thursday's development comes about a week after the two sides reached a tentative deal. The now-agreed-upon deal includes safety protocols such as COVID-19 testing, screening, ventilation, cleaning and disinfecting of school facilities and a COVID-19 compliant task force for each LAUSD school.

The agreement goes into effect on Wednesday, June 23.

Below are the details of the agreement: