USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County

Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state.

There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11 locations across Los Angeles County, where USPS is hoping to hire 325 mail carriers.

Starting pay ranges from $19.33 to $19.94 per hour, according to USPS.

Here are the job fairs in LA County (all on Thursday at the above times):

Pacific Palisades Post Office 15243 La Cruz DrivePacific Palisades, CA 90272

Culver City Post Office 6695 Green Valley CircleCulver City, CA 90230

Downtown Long Beach Post Office 300 Long Beach BlvdLong Beach, CA 90802

El Segundo Post Office 2135 Mariposa AvenueEl Segundo, CA 90245

Torrance Post Office 2510 Monterey StreetTorrance, CA 90503

Malibu Post Office 21229 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265

Santa Monica Post Office 1653 7th StreetSanta Monica, CA 90401

Redondo Beach Post Office 1201 N Catalina AvenueRedondo Beach, CA 90277

Palos Verdes Post Office 955 Deep Valley, CA 90274

Venice Post Office 313 Grand BlvdVenice, CA 90291

San Pedro Post Office839 S Beacon StreetSan Pedro, CA 90731

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.