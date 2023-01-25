USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state.
There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11 locations across Los Angeles County, where USPS is hoping to hire 325 mail carriers.
Starting pay ranges from $19.33 to $19.94 per hour, according to USPS.
Here are the job fairs in LA County (all on Thursday at the above times):
- Pacific Palisades Post Office15243 La Cruz DrivePacific Palisades, CA 90272
- Culver City Post Office6695 Green Valley CircleCulver City, CA 90230
- Downtown Long Beach Post Office300 Long Beach BlvdLong Beach, CA 90802
- El Segundo Post Office2135 Mariposa AvenueEl Segundo, CA 90245
- Torrance Post Office2510 Monterey StreetTorrance, CA 90503
- Malibu Post Office21229 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265
- Santa Monica Post Office1653 7th StreetSanta Monica, CA 90401
- Redondo Beach Post Office1201 N Catalina AvenueRedondo Beach, CA 90277
- Palos Verdes Post Office955 Deep Valley, CA 90274
- Venice Post Office313 Grand BlvdVenice, CA 90291
- San Pedro Post Office839 S Beacon StreetSan Pedro, CA 90731
Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.