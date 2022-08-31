USDA to invest $300 million in push for organic farming

article

A new initiative by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is trying to bring more organic produce to market — and more money into the pockets of farmers.

According to the USDA, the number of non-certified organic farms actively transitioning to organic dropped by nearly 71 percent since 2008. The Organic Transition Initiative hopes to reverse that trend. Some of the $300 million in funding for the project comes from the COVID-19 stimulus package passed in 2021.

"Organic production allows producers to hold a unique position in the marketplace and thus take home a greater share of the food dollar.

The program will assist farmers through the following: