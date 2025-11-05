USC students transform off-campus homes into foster spaces for dogs, cats in need of forever homes

The Brief USC students have transformed their off-campus homes into foster spaces for homeless dogs and cats to alleviate overcrowding at Los Angeles animal shelters. The initiative began when students Andie Morelli and Daniela Soto decided to foster a dog from the South L.A. animal shelter, leading to the creation of "The USC Foster Girls" Instagram account. The students have successfully placed two dogs with permanent families and continue to seek homes for more animals while encouraging others to foster.



A group of USC students has turned their off-campus homes into foster havens for homeless dogs and cats – helping ease overcrowding at Los Angeles animal shelters in the process.

It all started in September, when USC senior Andie Morelli invited her friend Daniela Soto to visit the South L.A. animal shelter.

"We ended up falling in love with Charlie, and we saw how devastating the shelters were … so overcrowded, so many dogs that needed homes, so we decided we’d foster," Soto said.

Charlie, a one-year-old Korean Jindo mix, became their first foster dog. Soon after came Laika, Murphy, and Elsa, and sister cats Pumpkin and Patch.

Morelli said the students quickly realized how serious the shelter crisis is in Los Angeles.

"It’s not the shelter’s fault – they don’t want it to be happening either – so we just wanted to do what we could to make space and get the word out," she said.

Word spread fast. The friends created an Instagram account, calling themselves "The USC Foster Girls." Other students joined in, opening their homes to more foster animals.

USC student Sophia Davoudi said joining the effort was her way of staying connected to her childhood pets.

"I have two cats at home, and I saw them fostering dogs all the time," Davoudi said. "I miss my cats so much and can’t bring them here, so I thought … why not help and foster some cats?"

Since forming the group, the students have successfully placed two dogs with forever families, with whom they still keep in touch. Between classes and studying for finals, they’re constantly looking for new permanent homes for their rescues and making space for more.

Soto said the experience has been rewarding, but also heartbreaking.

"We’ve already seen so many animals we met in the shelters end up dead, and it’s devastating that we can’t help them all – it really is up to the community," she said.

Morelli hopes more people will step up to foster, even temporarily.

"Anything you can give a dog or cat is better than what they’re getting in the shelter," she said. "It’s a time commitment, but whatever you can give – it’s enough."

The founding members of USC Foster Girls are set to graduate in the Spring of 2026, but hope to pass down what they’ve built to future student volunteers. If you’re interested in getting involved or adopting one of their fosters, DM them on Instagram at @uscfostergirls.