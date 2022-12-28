Security guard killed outside USC upscale off-campus student apartments

Authorities said a man who worked as a security guard at an upscale off-campus apartment complex in South Los Angeles for students at the University of Southern California was shot and killed overnight.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo apartments located near the intersection of 23rd and Flower streets, which is about a half mile from the USC campus.

LAPD officials said the security guard was shot after confronting a man who they believe was a possible trespasser. He was declared dead at the scene.

"The individual was just trying to work, just trying to do his job, and was just trying to keep this building safe when this incident occurred," said LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett.

The security guard was unarmed and his name has not been released.

Later Wednesday morning, a person of interest was detained and was being questioned by homicide investigators. Officials said the possible suspect was armed with a gun.

Detectives were canvassing surveillance footage from the complex as well as the nearby Metro station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

