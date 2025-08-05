USC removes ID checks, reopens to public

The University of Southern California (USC) is updating its security protocols after a review of the University Park Campus' perimeter operations and feedback from the community, Interim President Beong-Soo Kim announced on Tuesday.

What we know:

Effective Tuesday, Aug. 5, security personnel will continue to staff campus entrances, but visitors will no longer be required to swipe their ID cards under ordinary circumstances.

The university noted that it will make every effort to notify the community in advance if entrances need to be temporarily closed or ID checks are required.

Local perspective:

According to the announcement, the decision to change the protocols was made after the university analyzed its perimeter operations before and after May 2024.

The university also considered a broad range of feedback from the "Trojan family" while prioritizing campus safety.

The new protocols do not change the university's rules for those entering the private property.

The backstory:

In late April 2024, USC closed its campus to the public due to protests and safety concerns related to pro-Palestine demonstrations. The university cited vandalism, harassment, and tensions related to the protests as reasons for the closure.

The university's main graduation ceremony was also canceled in response.

What's next:

USC officials will continue to assess how the new perimeter adjustments are working in the weeks and months ahead.