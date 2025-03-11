USC among 4 SoCal colleges warned to protect Jewish students or face penalties

The Brief 60 colleges, including USC, Pomona College, Santa Monica College, and Chapman University, received the warning. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon emphasized the need for universities to ensure Jewish students' safety amid ongoing antisemitic incidents. This falls under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin.



The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has issued warnings to 60 colleges, including USC, Pomona College, Santa Monica College, and Chapman University, regarding their obligations to protect Jewish students from discrimination.

This falls under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin.

What we know:

The Department of Education has expressed disappointment over the ongoing safety concerns faced by Jewish students on U.S. campuses due to antisemitic incidents.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon emphasized the need for university leaders to improve their efforts in safeguarding students.

The department has warned colleges that their federal funding is contingent upon compliance with antidiscrimination laws.

Santa Monica College has been involved in three investigations concerning allegations of antisemitism, with responses submitted in January, March, July, and November of 2024.

USC was notified on February 28 by the Department of Justice about a visit from the Federal Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism.

What they're saying:

"The department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better," McMahon said in a statement.

"U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws."

The other side:

USC has publicly denounced antisemitism and highlighted its efforts to protect Jewish students from discrimination.

The university stated, "USC is proud to enroll one of the largest Jewish student bodies in the country, and we look forward to speaking with the Department of Justice about everything we have done to create a welcoming and non-discriminatory campus environment for all members of our community."

Santa Monica College responded to the investigations by outlining its compliance with Title VI and reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and against antisemitism.

The college stated, "Santa Monica College remains committed to upholding a culture of inclusivity, where open dialog and respectful exchange of ideas can take place."

What's next:

The colleges involved are expected to address the concerns raised by the Department of Education and demonstrate their compliance with federal antidiscrimination laws.

The Federal Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism will visit USC to further investigate the allegations and assess the university's measures to protect Jewish students and faculty.