USC announces ability to conduct 100,000 COVID-19 tests by spring semester

USC announced Tuesday it will be able to conduct 100,000 COVID-19 tests per week during the spring semester, a significant increase from the 5,000 a week testing capacity during fall.

The new program was spearheaded by the Keck Medicine of USC team in partnership with campus operational teams, according to a letter sent to the USC community from Dr. Sarah Van Orman, USC Student Health's chief health officer and Keck School of Medicine of USC's division chief for college health.

The polymerase chain reaction test results will be available within 24-48 hours, but a majority of results will be ready on the same day as the test, Orman said, adding that PCR tests are the "gold standard of COVID-19 testing."

USC is also pursuing innovative solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The university is in the process of operationalizing and validating a technology solution for rapid and accurate detection of the virus that causes COVID-19. Data from the validation of this technology is currently under review," Orman said.

"We hope to share confirmation of this screening system in the next few weeks."

The university is preparing for a greater density of students, faculty and staff on campus during the spring semester.

