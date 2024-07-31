USA vs South Sudan: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ red-hot 4th quarter sparks victory

Team USA Men’s Basketball won Wednesday’s matchup against South Sudan at the 2024 Paris Olympics. South Sudan had previously given the squad filled with NBA All-Stars a hard time on the global stage following the USA’s one-point win during the USA Basketball Showcase in London earlier this month.

This time, Team USA did not take their foot off the gas and dominated in all four quarters.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr opted to rest Joel Embiid and inserted Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis in the starting lineup. Davis was shaky in the first half and had arguably the best dunk of the game in the 4th quarter.

While Davis got the start, it was Bam Adebayo who soared through the air and stole the show, going 8-for-10 from the floor and sinking 2 of his 3-pointers in just under 21 minutes. Overall, the Miami Heat star had 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

As the icing on the cake, fans were treated to watching the spectacular chemistry between Davis and his Lakers teammate, LeBron James, who catapulted Team USA to victory.

Davis had 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in just over 19 minutes.

Along with Adebayo, James, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Derrick White and Devin Booker also finished the game in double figures.

Team USA won 103-86.

Team USA has qualified for the quarterfinals. Next, the Men’s National Basketball Team will face Puerto Rico on Saturday, Aug. 3, which will be the final game of the group phase.

The knockout rounds will then begin next week.