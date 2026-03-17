US Soccer unveils official Nike kits for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief U.S. Soccer and Nike have officially unveiled the national team kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring a "patriotic" stars-and-stripes aesthetic developed over a three-year design period. The collection includes a deep navy "star" jersey with bespoke jacquard stars and a "stripe" kit with a red-and-white gradient designed to be instantly recognizable in stadium crowds. The men’s team will debut the uniforms on-field in late March against Belgium and Portugal, followed by their first World Cup appearance in the kits on June 23.



U.S. Soccer has pulled back the curtain on the official uniforms for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, showcasing a design collaboration with Nike that leans heavily into American iconography.

The kits, which hit stores on March 16, 2026, represent years of research and direct player feedback aimed at capturing "swag" and national pride.

What we know:

The new collection features two primary designs: a dark "star" jersey and a lighter "stripe" kit. The dark jersey utilizes a deep obsidian navy with chrome-inspired jacquard stars that catch the light, a detail requested by players to evoke a "luxurious" feel.

The stripe kit features a unique curved gradient design, marking the first time the U.S. Soccer crest itself has been incorporated into a gradient pattern.

All jerseys utilize Nike’s "Dri Fit ADV" technology for peak performance.

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Both "authentic" match versions and "stadium" fan versions are currently available for purchase at the official U.S. Soccer store and Nike outlets.

What they're saying:

The design process was highly collaborative, involving marquee players like Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.

"This kit symbolizes the unity of our entire system," said Oguchi Onyewu, assistant sporting director of U.S. Soccer.

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Midfielder Tyler Adams added, "We wanted something we could coexist with, and that would express who we are as a team."

Nike’s global product director Ronnie J. Stewart emphasized the fan-centric nature of the stripe kit, noting that "no one’s going to doubt who you’re there for" when wearing it in the stands.

Timeline:

The road to the 2026 look began in the spring of 2023 with Nike’s "DIG" (Discover, Ideate, Go) research phase.

Following years of workshops and player sessions, the jerseys officially launched to the public on March 16, 2026.

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Fans will see the kits in action for the first time later this month during matches in Atlanta against Belgium and Portugal.

The uniforms will make their official World Cup debut on June 23, 2026, at the Los Angeles Stadium when the U.S. faces Paraguay.

What's next:

While the current launch focuses on the performance kits, a second collaboration between Nike and U.S. Soccer is scheduled for release later this spring, which will feature a streetwear-inspired aesthetic.

Looking further ahead, U.S. Soccer confirmed that the Women’s National Team (USWNT) will lead their own separate design process for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, while both the men's and women's squads will reunite to collaborate on special kits for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.