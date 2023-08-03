2 US Navy sailors arrested for allegedly sharing military secrets with China: DOJ

A Navy sailor from Monterey Park was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly receiving bribes in exchange for sending sensitive military information, including plans for a large-scale U.S. military exercise in the Indo-Pacific Region and diagrams and blueprints for a radar system, to a Chinese intelligence officer.

Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, also known as Thomas Zhao, was arrested Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles. Zhao was working at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A second sailor based in San Diego was arrested on similar charges, but it's unclear if the cases are related.

The indictment alleges that Zhao, who held a security clearance, received bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for disclosing non-public, sensitive military information.

Federal prosecutors allege that beginning in August 2021 and continuing through at least May of this year, Zhao sent U.S. military information, photographs and videos to the Chinese intelligence officer.

In exchange for bribes, Zhao allegedly sent the intelligence officer operational plans for a large-scale U.S. military exercise in the Indo-Pacific Region, detailing the specific location and timing of Naval movements, amphibious landings, maritime operations and logistics support, according to the indictment.

He also allegedly photographed electrical diagrams and blueprints for a radar system stationed on a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan.

Prosecutors contend Zhao obtained and transmitted details about the Navy's operational security at the Naval Base in Ventura County and on San Clemente Island, including photographs and videos.

The intelligence officer directed Zhao to conceal their relationship and to destroy evidence of the scheme, prosecutors allege.

In exchange for the information Zhao provided -- information he accessed as a result of his position within the U.S. Navy -- the Chinese intelligence officer paid Zhao about $14,866, the indictment alleges.

"By sending this sensitive military information to an intelligence officer employed by a hostile foreign state, the defendant betrayed his sacred oath to protect our country and uphold the Constitution," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement.

"Unlike the vast majority of U.S. Navy personnel who serve the nation with honor, distinction and courage, Mr. Zhao chose to corruptly sell out his colleagues and his country."

Donald Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, said that by "accepting cash bribes from a hostile nation whose leaders are intent on stealing American secrets, Zhao betrayed his military oath and sold out his country while he brazenly put Americans and our servicemen at risk."

Zhao's alleged actions "are a reminder that American citizens with access to state secrets or intellectual property are being targeted by the Chinese government," Alway added. "The FBI will continue to seek out such behavior with our partners and hold offenders accountable."

If he were to be convicted of the two counts in the indictment, Zhao would face up to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors noted.