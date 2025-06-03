Kidnappings of US citizens in Mexico tied to dating apps, embassy warns

The Brief U.S. citizens in Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit have been kidnapped after meeting individuals on dating apps. Victims' families have faced extortion for large sums of money to secure their loved ones' release. The U.S. Consulate General advises caution when using dating apps in Mexico and to meet only in public places.



Heads up if you have travel plans to Mexico.

The U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Mexico has issued a warning to American travelers about kidnappings tied to dating apps in Mexico.

What we know:

The State Department's travel advisory noted the kidnappings occurred in the Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit regions of Mexico.

According to officials, the victims reportedly met their alleged captors through online dating apps. The victims are then lured to meet, then kidnapped and held for ransom.

"Families of the victims in the United States have been extorted for significant sums of money to secure the release of their loved ones," officials said.

SUGGESTED: US renews travel advisory to popular destination amid 'terrorism fears'

The U.S. State Department's travel advisory for Mexico classifies Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, as "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" due to crime and kidnapping.

Nayarit, which includes Nuevo Nayarit, is classified as "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" due to crime.

Why you should care:

This warning highlights a specific and dangerous trend targeting U.S. citizens using online dating apps in certain areas of Mexico.

It underscores the importance of exercising extreme caution when meeting strangers encountered online, particularly in regions with elevated crime advisories.

SUGGESTED: CDC issues new warning for international travelers amid measles outbreaks

The potential for kidnapping and extortion poses a serious risk to travelers.

Safety Tips:

Travelers are advised to take extra precautions if meeting strangers in Mexico.

The U.S. Consulate General advises U.S. citizens to take the following actions:

Be cautious if using online dating apps in Mexico.

Meet only in public places and avoid isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, where crimes are most likely to occur.

Tell a friend or family member of your plans, including where you are going, details of the person you are meeting, and the app you used to meet them.

Trust your instincts. If something does not feel right, do not hesitate to remove yourself from a situation.

In case of immediate security threats, contact local police by dialing "911" on any telephone.

U.S. citizens in need of emergency consular services should contact their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

SUGGESTED: Southwest Airlines’ baggage fee, other policies changing this week