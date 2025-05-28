The Brief Southwest Airlines has made major changes to its policies in recent months, with almost all of them going into effect on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The most notable include adding checked bag fees and eliminating its open seating policy, for which the airline was most famously known. Other changes affect flight credits and the airlines’ fare product.



Southwest Airlines is the original budget, low-cost carrier, but financial struggles have caused the airline to make major changes this year in hopes of turning a better profit. Almost all changes are going into effect this week, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025:

Southwest new baggage fee

What's changing:

For reservations booked and ticketed or changed on or after May 28, 2025, checked baggage fees will begin applying. Previously, Southwest had famously offered two free checked bags for every flight.

By the numbers:

Southwest will charge $35 for a first checked bag and $45 for a second checked bag. Weight and size limits apply.

Dig deeper:

Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers will receive the first checked bag for free, as well as up to eight additional passengers traveling on the same reservation.

Southwest seating policy

What's changing:

Southwest will begin offering booking for assigned and premium seating in the second half of 2025, and expects to begin operating with assigned and premium seating in 2026. Previously, Southwest had famously offered a love-it-or-hate-it open seating policy.

Dig deeper:

New seat types will also be offered, including standard or preferred seating. Extra legroom will also be available.

New Southwest basic fare

What's changing:

Also beginning May 28, 2025, the airline will introduce a new baseline fare. It will be offered at a lower price, but also come with the most restrictions.

Dig deeper:

The new, so-called "Basic" fare will be replacing Southwest’s current "Wanna Get Away" fares.

Southwest flight credit

The backstory:

A flight credit is a credit from either a canceled flight or a downgrade in fare that can be used to buy a future flight.

What's changing:

These flight credits previously did not expire but now will, beginning with ones issued on and after May 28, 2025. Credits will expire in either one year or six months, depending on the type of fare purchased.

Flight credits created on or before May 27, 2025, are not subject to the new policy and will not expire.

Southwest portable charger rule

What's changing:

Also beginning May 28, Southwest will require flyers to keep portable charging devices visible while in use during flight.

What they're saying:

"Using portable charging devices while stored in a bag or overhead bin will no longer be permitted," a Southwest spokesperson told FOX News Digital.