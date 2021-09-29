Urgent CDC advisory ‘strongly recommends’ pregnant people get COVID-19 vaccine

article

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent advisory Wednesday "strongly" recommending that pregnant people and those who want to become pregnant get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said it "strongly recommends" COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because "the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks."

As of Sept. 27, more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalized cases and 161 deaths.

