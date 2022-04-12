Upland police investigating apparent school threat

Upland police are investigating after an apparent threat was made on social media involving a school.

According to police, the threat does not mention a specific school, district, or city.

Photo: Upland PD

As a result, patrols will be increased at schools, police added.

"As always, the safety of our students and the school staff is our highest priority," authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.

