Beloved family fun center in Upland set to reopen

Bullwinkle’s back in town! The Family Fun Center in Upland is back with the family who started it 50 years ago.

"I was about 5 years old but I have vivid memories of my Dad pouring the concrete," said Scott Huish, Bullwinkle’s owner and operator.

Scott Huish’s dad passed away last year right after the company leasing the property and running it for the past couple decades filed for bankruptcy during COVID.

His family has been dreaming of the day when they could say "welcome back" to the community.

Inside Bullwinkle’s, with locations across the country, are some of the classics like frogger, the milk jug toss and hit the clown.

"This is one of our new rides…it’s 7D, 3D motion, sound, lights."

Kids can learn about the old cartoons Rocky and Bullwinkle that the entertainment center has rights to use.

Adventurers can gokart race around the track and play miniature golf outside and inside.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

This was the first miniature golf course in the country; everything is exactly the same as it was 50 years ago... the only thing missing is Humpty Dumpty, he literally fell off the wall and broke.

People have about six more months to come play mini golf before they tear it down and rebuild.

Next summer, they are turning the inside mini golf courses into a modern bowling alley with air hockey, laser tag, a bar and restaurant, that will still serve their rockin’ pizza!

Scott’s dad and family started Bullwinkle’s Family Fun Center back in 1972.

"My dad was an inspiration to me and so many other people. He loved the community, he loved people and he loved giving back and that’s what we’re striving to do with this park, we’ll continue his legacy."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.