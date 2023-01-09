Super Nintendo World fans rejoice as early access reservations resume

Let's-a-go!

After last week's meltdown of the Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World reservation system, it looks like everything is back up and running just in time for select lucky fans to secure their spots for an upcoming preview of the highly-anticipated themed land.

People took to social media to express their happiness and excitement for their upcoming Passholder reservations.

Special pass member preview days are scheduled for Jan. 29 to Feb. 11.

Fans were not pleased when a "temporary network outage" forced the delay of Passholder Reservations of Super Nintendo World on Thursday.

Many drew comparisons to the Ticketmaster fiasco when tickets went on sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

This is the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the United States. The themed land opened first at Universal Studios Japan in 2021.

Visitors will experience the groundbreaking "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge" ride, as well as interactive family-friendly activities and themed dining.

Yes, there will even be an iconic green pipe there to greet you as you enter Peach's Castle and go on to the colorful Mushroom Kingdom.

Super Nintendo World opens to the public on Feb. 17.