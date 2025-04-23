Universal Studios Hollywood is hiring tour guides

Do you have that star quality? Universal Studios Hollywood is looking for tour guides.

What we know:

It's one of Southern California's most popular theme park attractions, and now Universal Studios Hollywood is looking for tour guides to lead the park's backlot studio tram tour.

Beginning Wednesday and continuing through May 14, the theme park will host open call auditions for new guides on the Studio Tour.

"Studio Tour Guides roles are desirable positions that require many adaptable skills and are teeming with a host of opportunities," according to a statement from Universal. "Gregarious and curious, with an interest in and knowledge of the entertainment industry, and dynamic storytellers with an appreciation for the Studio Tour, are a few of the attributes in the making of a Studio Tour Guide."

Interested applicants must submit a self-taped audition that includes a brief introduction highlighting relevant experience -- most notably public speaking or customer engagement -- while also reading a passage from the official tour script. Full details are available online at www.ushjobs.com.

A casting team will review the online submissions and contact those who will advance to the next steps in the hiring process.

