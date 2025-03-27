Universal Studios Hollywood offering 2-for-1 ticket deal

The Brief Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free General Admission ticket from March 27 to August 13. Guests can enjoy two days of immersive lands and thrill rides for the price of one, with visits by Dec. 17. Special lmited-time programs include Butterbeer Season, Back to Hogwarts, and 4th of July festivities.



Universal Studios Hollywood is giving guests the opportunity to enjoy two days of fun with the purchase of a Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free General Admission ticket.

What we know:

This special offer is available from March 27 through August 13, 2025, allowing visitors to explore the park's immersive lands and attractions twice for the price of one.

Guests can purchase the Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free ticket online.

The first visit is valid on the selected date, while the second visit can be enjoyed on select dates, with all visits completed by December 17, 2025.

Blockout dates and restrictions apply to the second visit.

Special Event Highlights:

This year's Special Event Guide showcases new and exciting limited-time programs included in the admission price.

Visitors can experience Butterbeer Season, Back to Hogwarts with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, 4th of July festivities, and Holidays at Universal, among other events.

Immersive Attractions:

From the red carpet entry to dynamic thrill rides, guests can explore immersive lands such as SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, featuring "Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge," and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with Hogsmeade™ village and thrilling rides. Other attractions include "Jurassic World—The Ride," "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash," "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem," "The Simpsons Ride™," "TRANSFORMERS™: The Ride—3D," and "Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride."

For more information, visit Universal Studios Hollywood.