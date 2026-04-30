United pilot reports mid-air drone encounter near San Diego airport

The Brief A United Airlines pilot reported a potential mid-air encounter with a drone Wednesday while approaching San Diego International Airport. The incident occurred at roughly 3,000 to 4,000 feet, an altitude significantly higher than federal regulations typically permit for drones. No damage was found on the Boeing 737 following a maintenance inspection, and all 54 people on board landed safely without further incident.



A United Airlines flight arriving from San Francisco reported a mid-air encounter with a drone over San Diego on Wednesday morning.

Despite the pilot’s report of a strike, the aircraft landed safely and inspections revealed no physical damage to the plane.

What we know:

United Airlines Flight 1980, a Boeing 737 carrying 48 passengers and six crew members, was on its final approach to San Diego International Airport when the crew spotted the object.

According to air traffic control recordings, the pilot described the device as a "very small, red, shiny drone heading west."

While the pilot initially told controllers, "We hit a drone at around 3,000 feet," United Airlines later clarified that while an encounter occurred, they could not confirm a physical strike.

Maintenance crews inspected the aircraft at the gate and found no evidence of impact.

What we don't know:

While the pilot reported a strike at 3,000 feet, the FAA noted the crew also reported seeing a drone 1,000 feet below them at a 4,000-foot altitude.

The identity of the operator and the exact flight path of the drone are currently unknown, as no other pilots in the area reported seeing the device.

What they're saying:

The FAA corroborated the report but noted the lack of secondary sightings, saying, "Air traffic control alerted other pilots but did not receive any additional drone-sighting reports."

Federal regulations strictly prohibit drone flights near airports without specific waivers, usually capping altitudes at a few hundred feet to prevent exactly this type of close encounter.

What's next:

The FAA is expected to investigate the incident to determine if a drone was indeed operating illegally in the restricted airspace.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.