United flight attendants vote to authorize strike; picket lines at LAX

United Airlines flight attendants at LAX and other airports across the country announced a strike authorization vote by members of their union Wednesday.

Represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, the flight attendants voted 99.99%, with over 90% participation, to authorize a strike should management fail to agree to significant improvements, according to the AFA.

"We deserve an industry-leading contract," Ken Diaz, president of the United chapter of the AFA, said in a statement. "Our strike vote shows we're ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve. We are the face of United Airlines and planes don't take off without us. As Labor Day travel begins, United management is reminded what's at stake if we don't get this done."

The results of the vote were announced live, simultaneously, on nearly 20 informational picket lines at LAX and other airports across the country.

The flight attendants are calling for raises, schedule flexibility, work rule improvements, job security, retirement and more.

United Airlines said in a statement, "We continue to work toward an industry-leading agreement for our flight attendants, including negotiations this week and every month through November. Both sides have been actively engaged in these negotiations facilitated by the federal mediator requested by the union. We remain eager to reach an agreement."

The airline added, "To be clear, there is no work stoppage or labor disruption. Instead, off-duty flight attendants are exercising their right to conduct an informational picket. Federal law bars a strike until after a lengthy process that includes a release from mediation, which can only be granted by the National Mediation Board."

It is the first time in 20 years that flight attendants at the airline voted on strike authorization.