Union Station Homeless Services celebrates 50 years of service in Pasadena

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Pasadena
FOX 11

50 years of Union Station homeless services

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Union Station Homeless Services is collaborating with All Saints Church Pasadena and 30 other service providers to offer normally hard-to-access services and resources in one place, free-of-charge, to individuals experiencing homelessness in Pasadena and the surrounding areas.

PASADENA, Calif. - Union Station Homeless Services celebrates its 50th anniversary Monday. 

Union Station provides services including government assistance, outreach services, employment resources, veteran services, and more. 

To learn more about Union Station, tap or click here.