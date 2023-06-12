Union Station Homeless Services celebrates 50 years of service in Pasadena

Union Station Homeless Services celebrates its 50th anniversary Monday.

To celebrate, Union Station is collaborating with All Saints Church Pasadena, its founder, and thirty other service providers to offer normally hard-to-access services in one place, for free, to those experiencing homelessness in Pasadena and other nearby areas.

Union Station provides services including government assistance, outreach services, employment resources, veteran services, and more.

