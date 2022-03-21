13 cars derailed in Colton after Union Pacific freight train goes off tracks, catches fire

Thirteen cars were derailed after a Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber caught fire Monday in Colton, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. near 5th and K streets.

Union Pacific freight train hauling lumber derails, catches fire in Colton, sending 13 cars off tracks. (Photo: SkyFOX) (FOX 11)

The fire has since between extinguished.

Images from SkyFOX showed crews working to clear the rubble from the crash.

Officials said a contractor who was helping with the cleanup was injured and has been taken to a hospital.

Crews work to clear debris after Union Pacific freight train hauling lumber derails, catches fire in Colton, sending 13 cars off tracks. (Photo: SkyFOX) (FOX 11)

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

