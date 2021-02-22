UCLA star gymnast Margzetta Frazier gets surprise call from Janet Jackson after viral tribute

Her moves impressed not only the judges but also her idol Janet Jackson.

Twenty-year-old UCLA star gymnast Margzetta Frazier went viral after paying tribute to the pop icon in her floor routine. Prior to the Bruins' meet against Utah, Frazier got what she calls a "fairytale" FaceTime call.

"I still can't even fathom that the Janet Jackson called me and said I inspire her when she's the reason why I take performing so seriously," Frazier said.

"The routine you did was excellent," Jackson told the 20-year-old via Facetime. "And to learn those steps. And you did them perfectly."

"Thank you so much," Frazier responded on FaceTime. "That means everything to me that you loved it."

Frazier's performance later that day helped UCLA finish with its highest team total of the season. She's still floating -- or flipping -- on cloud nine.

"Now that you've had time to reflect on it, is there anything else that you would've liked to have said to her?" asked FOX 11's Hailey Winslow.

"I would've loved to have put together a concert with her and sing a few songs or two for her," Frazier responded. "That's what I would've loved."

Frazier plans to retire from gymnastics after college, but has plans for even brighter days ahead.

"It’s been a very, very rewarding, self-reflective journey and just knowing that I have the praise of one of the most iconic people to walk the earth really shows me that I’m on the right path and I hope other people can join me on this path as well," Frazier said.

For the Bruin, this weekend was a reassurance that hard work really does pay off.

