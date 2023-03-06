Expand / Collapse search

UCLA staff member robbed at gunpoint on campus

By CNS Staff
Published 
Westwood
City News Service
People walk through the campus of UCLA in Westwood, Los Angeles. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Monday sought the public's help to find two men who robbed a UCLA staff member at gunpoint near the campus.

The crime occurred about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Westwood Boulevard, according to UCLA police.

The victim, who was not injured, was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up to the curb and a male suspect wearing a black ski mask got out "brandishing a gray handgun," police said.

According to police, the suspect took a cellphone, wallet and backpack from the victim, and fled in the vehicle, which was driven by a second man.

The getaway vehicle was described as a red, two-door, 2018 or newer model Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and hard top.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call campus police at 310-825-1491.