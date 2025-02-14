Two pro-Palestinian student groups suspended at UCLA

The Brief UCLA suspended two pro-Palestine student groups following allegations of vandalism and harassment at UC Regent Jay Sures' home, sparking campus debate on protest limits. The university's Office of Student Conduct is reviewing the incident, with outcomes pending; it's unclear if violence occurred during the protest. The protests relate to the Gaza conflict, with calls for UC divestment; some faculty criticize the suspensions, while others, support them, citing intimidation.



Two pro-Palestine student organizations at UCLA have been suspended following allegations of vandalism and harassment at the home of a UC regent. The university is conducting an administrative review, and the suspensions have sparked a debate on campus about the limits of protest and free speech.

Reports of vandalism at home of UC Regent Jay Sures

What We Know: Two student organizations, Students for Justice in Palestine and Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine, have been suspended by UCLA. This action follows allegations of vandalism and harassment at the Brentwood residence of UC Regent Jay Sures. According to UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk, members of these groups protested at Sures' home, allegedly vandalizing property and harassing Sures, his family, and neighbors.

What We Don’t Know: It remains uncertain whether any acts of violence occurred during the demonstration. The university has stated that if the reports are substantiated, appropriate disciplinary measures will be implemented. The ongoing administrative review by the Office of Student Conduct will determine the outcome.

Hamas attack on October 7, 2023

The Backstory: The protests are linked to the broader conflict in Gaza, following an attack by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023, which resulted in significant casualties. The student organizations are advocating for the University of California to divest from investments they claim fund the conflict.

The Other Side: Faculty for Justice in Palestine at UCLA criticized the suspensions, describing them as "dangerous and duplicitous." They argue that the student groups are raising awareness about the casualties in Gaza and are demanding divestment from related income streams.

‘Not peaceful protests’

What They’re Saying: Wade Stern, president of the Federated University Peace Officers Association, supported the suspensions, stating, "These actions were not peaceful protests; they were targeted intimidation." He called for further consequences, including prosecution and expulsion for those involved in criminal conduct.

What’s Next: The Office of Student Conduct will continue its investigation into the alleged conduct violations. The university has been urged to support the LAPD in its investigation and to demand prosecution for any legal violations. The outcome of these investigations will determine the future actions against the student organizations involved.