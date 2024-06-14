UCLA prepares for commencement ceremonies amid unrest, concerns over protests

The University of California, Los Angeles will honor an estimated 15,000 Bruins receiving their degrees as commencement ceremonies begin Friday.

The largest of the commencement ceremonies was set for Friday, June 14 in three installments for the College of Letters and Science, which includes the Division of Humanities, Division of Life Science, Division of Physical Sciences and Division of Social Sciences.

The Westwood campus will host three commencement ceremonies at Pauly Pavilion on Friday -- at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to accommodate the expected 26,750 guests. Actor Sean Astin will deliver the keynote address at each of the ceremonies.

More than 70 smaller commencement ceremonies will take place at various venues through Sunday. All guests will be required to present a ticket for each ceremony and comply with a strict clear bag policy.

UCLA officials say this year’s commencement ceremonies have been scaled down following unrest on campus in recent weeks and increased security measures will be in place to ensure events are not disrupted.

The latest demonstration at UCLA Monday led to more than two dozen arrests and LAPD officers declaring an unlawful assembly as over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampments and barricades near Dickson Plaza.

"I’m a first-generation college student happy to have this opportunity to finish my degree in economics. I can’t wait to finally cross that path into my career," said UCLA student Joseph Cordova.

The 22-year-old expressed his support for the pro-Palestinian demonstrations as he prepared for his commencement ceremony on Sunday. "It doesn’t bother me. I feel like they’re fighting for something they believe in," said Cordova.

