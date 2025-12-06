UCLA announces Bob Chesney as new football coach

article

The UCLA Bruins have hired Bob Chesney, formerly of James Madison university (JMU), as their new head football coach, the school announced Saturday.

Chesney, 48, takes over the program following its losingest season (3-9), which saw the firing of former coach Deshaun Foster on September 14.

What we know:

Chesney joins UCLA from JMU, where he led the Dukes to a 12-1 record this year.

His overall career record as a head coach spans 16 seasons, totaling 132-51 across several college divisions.

Chesney's coaching career stops prior to JMU include:

Holy Cross (2018–2023)

Division II Assumption (2013–2017)

Division III Salve Regina (2010–2012)

Chesney is scheduled to be formally introduced Tuesday at a campus news conference.

What we don't know:

Plans for the Dukes' coaching duties are not immediately clear should James Madison, with its 12-1 record, qualify for the college football playoffs when the field of 12 teams is announced on Sunday.

What they're saying:

Coach Bob Chesney expressed confidence in the program's potential.

"Through our many conversations, it became abundantly clear to me that UCLA is willing to do what it takes to build a championship-level program. UCLA is a very special place. From its stellar academics, impactful alumni, geographic location and deep recruiting base, this is a program that can and will win at the highest level... leadership is ready. The alumni are ready. The fanbase is ready. And i am ready. I look forward to working together as we bring this program to the standard of excellence it deserves."

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond praised Chesney's history of success.

"Bob Chesney has built programs into consistent winners at every stop in his career, and he's ready to do it at UCLA. From our very first conversation, he articulated a clear vision of success for UCLA football and a plan to elevate our program back to national prominence. From his detail-oriented approach to running a program, to his ability to connect, Bob impressed our search committee every step of the way. He's a leader, a consensus builder and a developer of young men, and I'm thrilled to welcome him and his family to Westwood," Jarmond added.

Chancellor Julio Frenk welcomed the new hire, saying his "proven track record of building champions and winning programs, and his philosophy of developing student-athletes in all aspects of their growth aligns closely with our Bruin values."